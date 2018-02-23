The video will start in 8 Cancel

Commuters are being advised on how to get about in west London this weekend (February 24-25) as three major transport lines close for pre-planned repairs.

Transport for London (TfL) said there would be no service on the District line between South Kensington/Edgware Road, Ealing Broadway, Kensington Olympia, Ealing Broadway and Richmond due to track maintenance.

On the Overground line, trains will not call between Clapham Junction and Willesden Junction due to rail maintenance by Network Rail.

That means there will be no Overground trains stopping at Imperial Wharf, West Brompton, Kensington Olympia, Shepherd's Bush and Willesden Junction, while stations including Hammersmith, Ealing Broadway and High Street Kensington will be affected by the Underground closure.

Added to that, there will be no service between Aldgate and Edgware Road via Victoria on the Circle line, meaning Tube trains won't be stopping at stations including Notting Hill Gate, South Kensington, Victoria and Westminster.

How to get about

TfL said additional services on other Tube lines and extra buses would be running to assist passengers.

Piccadilly line trains on the Uxbridge branch will additionally call at Ravenscourt Park, Stamford Brook, Turnham Green and Chiswick Park to help mitigate the District line disruption. Bus replacements will also operate.

TfL hopes additional Piccadilly line trains stopping at some District line stations will help ease with the inconvenience.

It also said stations like Putney and Wimbledon will still be serviced by South Western Railway (SWR) trains.

Passengers disrupted by the Overground closures are advised to use local London Buses services.

Heading to Craven Cottage?

The works coincide with Fulham taking on Championship league leaders Wolves at Craven Cottage on Saturday (February 24).

Fans are being advised to take the Piccadilly line to Hammersmith and walk to the ground, or take an SWR train to nearby Putney station.

Heading to Kensington Olympia?

The closure also coincides with the Listed Property Show taking place at Olympia London exhibition centre, which is accessed from Kensington Olympia station.

TfL advises visitors to use the local bus service.

'Not given sufficient thought'

Lib Dem London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon had called for the works to be staggered to ease inconvenience on passengers.

Speaking in January, she said: “Sadly it seems that on the weekend of February 24 and 25, TfL have not given sufficient thought to the combined impact of closing a large section of the District line in west London and at the same time closing the London Overground between Clapham to Willesden.

“With a month to go, I urge TfL to reconsider their plans and to look at separating out these closures.”

A TfL spokesman said: “We apologise to customers whose journeys will be disrupted by this vital maintenance work.

"Other TfL services will be running to west London during the work, including the Piccadilly and Central lines, and rail replacement buses will be running between Olympia and Wimbledon.”

