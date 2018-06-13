Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The housing minister has told the Commons that 43 households displaced by the Grenfell Tower fire are still living in hotels.

As the anniversary of the tower block fire approaches on Thursday (June 14), a significant number of people have still not moved into temporary or permanent homes.

The council-owned tower block caught fire shortly before 1am on June 14, 2017. Within half an hour of London Fire Brigade arriving at the scene, the entire building had caught fire, with the flames climbing rapidly up the side of the building.

James Brokenshire, Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government, made the speech in the House of Commons on Monday (June 11), saying "I remain very concerned about the 43 households who are living in hotels".

He went on to say that 203 households needed new homes after the building went up in flames. Many of these families will have lost friends of family in the fire, which claimed 72 lives.

A year on from the fire, 198 of the households have accepted offers of temporary or permanent housing by Kensington and Chelsea Council .

However, more than one in five of these families have not yet been moved in to their new homes and remain living out of hotel rooms.

"This is not where any of us wanted to be a year on from the fire. While there has been progress in recent weeks, overall the pace has been too slow," the recently appointed cabinet minister added.

(Image: PA)

"Most of the work to ensure all homes that have been accepted are ready to move into is complete and we expect many of the remaining properties to be ready in the coming weeks. We will not rest until everyone is settled into new homes.

"But Mr Speaker, those affected also badly need answers and to see justice done."

The MP also said the fire represented the "greatest loss of life in a residential fire since the Second World War."

"The start of the public inquiry was a timely reminder of that terrible human cost."

Shadow housing secretary John Healey said the Government's response "has not been good enough".

"It is still not good enough, and the time for warm words is long past. It's more action, not more apologies that are now needed.

"On rehousing survivors, Grenfell residents feel they were failed before the fire and many feel failed since."

(Image: AP)

He added that a deadline for rehousing all survivors is needed, telling MPs: "Without a deadline, more words of regret will simply ring hollow with the still-homeless residents of Grenfell Tower."

Concluding his speech, Mr Brokenshire described the tragic night at Grenfell Tower as "one of our darkest hours" in the country's history.

"We will never forget those who died. We will not falter in our support for those who are still grieving.Nor flag in our determination to ensure that no community has to go through such agonies again.

"In doing so, I think we can be inspired by the incredible spirit of the people of North Kensington and the way they have come together.

"And when we say ‘never again’ we mean it."