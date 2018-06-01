The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who raped two women at homes he was house-sitting in London has been jailed for 20 years.

Edward Gabbai, who lives in Borehamwood, was house-sitting at properties in the capital in 2016 where he lured his victims back to and raped the.

Gabbai met his first victim, aged 20, on the dating app Tinder and the two became involved in a short term relationship. However, in March 2016, Gabbai lured the young woman to a Stoke Newington address and violently raped her.

His second victim was picked up in Islington after a night-out in December 2016.

Gabbai met the 23-year-old in the street and offered to share a minicab with her, before taking her to a Battersea address where he was house-sitting.

Gabbai raped her and filmed himself in the act, with the footage showing him violently assaulting and raping his victim.

He was arrested by Metropolitan Police shortly after his second rape, in December 2016 and charged with offences.

At trial, he claimed that the victims had consented to him using that level of violence and were willing participants in 'role playing'.

He was convicted of two counts of rape, one count for each victim. The jury acquitted him of two further counts of rape in relation to his second victim and one count in relation to a third allegation of rape.

He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment on Friday (June 1) at Kingston Crown Court .

Detective Inspector Keith Ward paid tribute to the victims: "This was a very difficult process for the victims who displayed considerable courage.

"Not only in reporting the offences to the police in the first place, but throughout the ensuing investigation and trial.

"I hope this verdict today goes someway in helping them to move on from what was a harrowing ordeal."