The clockwise M25 suffered hours of delays after a lorry crashed leaving diesel spilling over the motorway.

Pictures of the large white box van revealed the extent of the damage to the front of the vehicle after the collision on Monday morning (February 19).

The collision is believed to have happened after the driver of the truck became unwell.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Police were called at 9.01am to reports of a collision on the M25 at junction 18 clockwise.

"One vehicle was involved (a white truck).

"The ambulance service attended and it is believed that the driver became unwell at the wheel."

An extensive clean up was needed at Junction 18 for Chorleywood after the incident left diesel spilling on to the road.

Three lanes were closed because of the debris on the carriageway, leading to heavy traffic and severe delays of at least 90 minutes back to junction 16 for the M40.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit shared a picture of the box van involved in the crash.

Police said: “Apologies for delays on M25 junction 17 to 18.

“Three lanes are shut due to a road traffic collision and diesel spillage.”

Emergency services and Highways England traffic officers were at the scene following the incident.

A Highways England spokesman said at the time: "An incident involving a single vehicle has blocked 3 lanes (of 4) causing delays between J15 and J18.

"Emergency services are at scene.

“Road users are advised to consider alternative routes and allow additional time for their journeys.”

Lane two reopened at around 11.25am but three and four remained closed more than five hours after the crash, and were finally reopened at around 2pm.

