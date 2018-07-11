Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hounslow residents keen to catch England's historic semi-final game against Croatia tonight (Wednesday, July 11) will have to head to one of the borough's many pubs or bars.

Crowds will gather across west London to cheer on the Three Lions in their first World Cup semi-final appearance for 28 years.

Hyde Park in Westminster and Walpole Park in Ealing will host big public screenings of the game but other west London residents will have to head to pubs or private venues to enjoy the match.

While Brent Council isn't putting on the game, Wembley residents can watch it together at London Designer Outlet's Retail Square.

Harrow Council has said it won't show the game on the town's big screen at St Ann's Road for several reasons including costs and lack of local police resources.

Hounslow Council on the other hand has said its reason for not screening the semi-final in any of its public spaces is because it didn't receive any requests to do so.

A Hounslow Council spokesman said: "Parks and open spaces in Hounslow are run and managed by Greenspace 360, a subsidiary of the council-owned trading company Lampton 360.

"Greenspace have advised that there haven’t been any requests to host a World Cup screening in any of our parks. This, of course, does not include any privately owned sites."

The Metropolitan Police has urged London residents to stay safe and enjoy the game sensibly this evening.

A Met spokeswoman said: "We want everyone to enjoy a safe and friendly World Cup. An appropriate policing plan is in place to ensure the safety of all those preparing to watch England play in the semi-final on Wednesday.

"We are working closely with partners and the event’s security team to deliver a safe and successful event. We ask communities to remain vigilant and report any concerns to police."