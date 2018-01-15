Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to build three towers on Brentford's Golden Mile near the new Brentford FC stadium have been dashed by Hounslow Council.

The 550-home development consisted of three towers - 18, 19 and 20 storeys tall - boasting 550 new homes and three "office pods" at Capital Interchange Way, off Chiswick Roundabout.

The towers would have sat on a two-storey podium comprising a car park and a Metroline bus depot, relocated from Commerce Road.

When the scheme was first proposed, the bus depot was to be moved to make way for primary free school Floreat Brentford, but getwestlondon understands the school is now planning to build on land in Layton Road instead.

The building of the school was used as justification not to include any affordable housing in the scheme, with developers arguing the school would provide public gain while allowing the bus depot relocation to be commercially viable.

But Hounslow Council has refused the developer planning permission, describing the towers as "overly tall and bulky" which would "adversely affect" their heritage setting.

The relocation of the bus depot also came under fire as no legal agreement had yet been secured regarding public transport infrastructure, as well as the scheme's failure to provide affordable housing.

The buildings were also deemed to cause "serious harm" to the Brentford stadium development, which will bring 487 new homes to Lionel Road South where construction is due to begin in February.

The Mayor of London could have overhauled the decision by Hounslow Council but chose not, stating he was "content to allow Hounslow Council to determine the case itself".

Architects aLL Design will be sent back to the drawing board before they can reapply for permission from Hounslow Council.

The Golden Mile was the historic name for part of the Great West corridor which became a haven for industry in west London.

At one point, the stretch of road from Brentford to Chiswick was home to Gilette, Firestone Tyres, Pyrene Fire Extinguisher Company and many others.

The art deco style factories built in the 1920s and 30s are among the heritage assets that Hounslow Council believes are threatened by the Capital Interchange Way development.

The development site is situated at Chiswick Roundabout, where the M4 becomes the A4, and where Great West Road meets with the A40 North Circular Road.

