West London schools will suffer a multi-million pound shortfall in funds in the coming years - with class sizes increasing as a result.

The average class size in Hounslow's schools has increased by almost two pupils in two years, with unions blaming the government’s 'underfunding' of education.

New research by the School Cuts coalition of unions shows that class sizes are rising in the majority of secondary schools in Hounslow as a result of the government’s "underfunding" of education.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "We have repeatedly warned that schools have had to increase class sizes because of funding pressures and here is yet more evidence that this is the case.

"It is the last thing they want to do but they have no other choice because they have to reduce staffing numbers and that inevitably affects the teacher-to-pupil ratio.

"Larger classes mean less individual support for students, and put more pressure on teachers at a time when we desperately need to reduce workload."

According to the research, the average class size in the borough rose from 19.6 pupils in 2014/15 to 21.3 in 2016/17, as more than eight out of 10 schools in the area saw staff cuts over the same period.

More than nine out of 10 schools in the area increased in class size between 2014/15 and 2016/17.

At the same time, secondary schools in Hounslow are facing a shortfall of £5 million to funding over the next two years, with the average income per pupil in the borough projected to fall from £5,977 in 2015/16 to £5,590 in 2019/20.

Karen Leonard, GMB national officer, said: "As class sizes increase and targeted professional support by teaching assistants and other support staff is cut, once again it is the pupils who lose out.

"Talent will be wasted, additional needs will not meet and a generation of children will not have the opportunity and support to reach their potential."

Westminster is another borough in west London that saw a rise in the number of children, from an average class size of 17.8 in 2014/15 to 19.1 in 2016/17, more than eight out of 10 schools in the area saw staff cuts and the city is facing a shortfall of £2.8 million to funding over the next two years.

Ealing experienced the same trend with an increasing average class size, from 19.3 to an average of 20.3, funding cuts by £3 million by 2019/20 and eight out of 10 schools with staff cuts.

Across England, 62% of secondary schools in England have increased the size of their classes in the last two years.

Jon Richards, UNISON head of education, said: "It’s a sorry situation when rising class sizes are happening in sync with cuts to school support staff.

"Fewer support staff means more work for already hard-pressed teachers.

"Over the past five years, secondary schools have seen a 10% cut in school technicians and an 8% cut in teaching assistants.

"This is a double whammy for vulnerable and disadvantaged pupils, who can face greater challenges in larger classes and for who support staff are a lifeline.”

How does local authority income and class sizes compare in YOUR area?

Local Authority Income per pupil 2015/16 Income per pupil 2019/20 Income change 2015/16 - 2019/20 Average Class Size 2014/15 Average Class Size 2016/17 Brent £6,594 £6,139 -£5,175,019 21.6 21.5 Harrow £5,941 £5,600 -£3,405,994 20.7 20.5 Hammersmith and Fulham £7,284 £6,736 -£3,071,159 20.6 21.3 Hillingdon £5,822 £5,628 -£2,850,258 19.4 19.7 Ealing £6,326 £6,078 -£3,002,892 19.3 20.3 Westminster £7,247 £6,696 -£2,824,919 17.8 19.1 Hounslow £5,977 £5,590 -£5,042,319 19.6 21.3

