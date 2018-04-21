Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The unpopular 'sugar tax' is being put to fantastic use in Hounslow - as one school has won a £2million cash injection for new facilities.

Lampton School has been awarded the six-figure ‘Healthy Pupils Capital Fund Grant’ by the Education and Skills Funding Agency to build a state-of-the-art dining area and performing arts facility for students.

The £2million gift would have been raised from morlevye than 11 million purchases of sugary drinks that are subject to the levy.

Nationally, £100million of revenue generated from the Soft Drinks Industry Levy, or 'sugar tax' as it is commonly known, will be used for the Healthy Pupils Capital Fund (HPCF).

This fund is intended to improve children’s and young people’s physical and mental health by enhancing access to facilities such as kitchens, dining facilities, changing rooms, playgrounds and sports facilities.

This grant is only available for this year and Lampton School has been one of the very few schools nationally to have received full funding for its project.

Stephen Davis, head teacher at Lampton School, said: "We are delighted to have been successful in our bid.

"This means that we can achieve our vision of state of the art dining facilities for all students at our school. It’s wonderful too that this project will also allow the construction of an up to date performing arts theatre, further reinforcing Lampton’s commitment to a broad and balanced curriculum."

(Image: Lampton School)

The overall goal of the sugar tax is to tackle childhood obesity due to the rising numbers of overweight children . The money the government raises from the levy will go towards funding sports and breakfast clubs - such as the project at Lampton School.

The project will be for a brand new building incorporating new kitchens, serving area, dining room, a dedicated café for sixth formers, toilets and an auditorium with seating for over 200, all to be completed by Easter 2019.