A rogue builder is behind bars for sending videos of a woman being raped and beheaded to a client - after asking him to carry out work he had been paid for.

Satpal Singh, 34, from Hounslow , even tried to lay the blame for the sick videos being sent on Whatsapp - which also showing people being hanged - on his own children.

He was handed a 12 week prison sentence at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 1) for one count of sending a communication of an indecent or offensive nature.

The court heard how Singh failed to complete building work he had been contracted and paid to complete.

Instead, when the victim sought legal advice for a civil claim in relation to the incomplete work, Singh sent him a number of disturbing video clips via WhatsApp.

These clips included violence against women as well as a homeless man being robbed by a group of men and people being hanged. The victim perceived these videos to be threats against him.

Kris Venkatasami, from the CPS, said: “These messages were indecent and offensive not to mention extremely disturbing, intimidating and frightening for the victim who was simply asking for what he was owed.

“Not only did Singh deny sending these videos, he even claimed they could have mistakenly been sent by his own children who also used his phone. The prosecution was able to prove that this was not the case.

“The CPS takes the sending of such communications extremely seriously and will prosecute where there is evidence.”

Singh previously denied the charge against him but was found guilty following a trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on July 19.

He was also made to pay a £115 victim surcharge.