The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parts of a restaurant and homes above it were damaged by fire in Hounslow .

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters were called to Hanworth Road to put out the flames on Thursday (February 1).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) believe the fire started in the ducting on the ground floor and was caused by a build-up of fat and grease deposits.

It is now reminding restaurant owners to make sure their extraction systems are kept clean.

London Fire Brigade (LFB)

Part of the ground floor, almost half of a flat on the first floor, a small part of the roof and all the ducting from the ground floor to the roof were damaged in the fire.

A LFB spokesman said: “The fire spread via the restaurant’s ducting.

“This serves as a timely reminder to all restaurant and takeaway owners to always take care to make sure their extraction systems are kept clean.

(Image: LFB)

“A build up of fat and grease within the filters can lead to a fire.”

No-one was injured in the fire.

Crews were called to the scene at 11.15am and had the fire under control shortly after 1pm.

Firefighters from Heston, Feltham, Twickenham, Southall and Ealing fire stations all dealt with the incident.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.