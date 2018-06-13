Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of West London’s largest state-of-the-art recycling facilities will be opening its doors to the public Saturday, June 23.

Hounslow Council is holding an open day at its £22million Materials Handling Facility in Southall Lane which was opened in November last year.

The centre was built by the council with the aim of increasing the amount of waste that gets recycled to at least 50 per cent.

It is run by the council’s own company, Recycle 360 Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Lampton 360 Ltd. Eventually it is hoped that extra space at the centre can be leased out to other recycling providers so the council can make money to reinvest into its services. It also plans to offer recycling facilities to other local authorities and sell sorted materials at a profit.

Recycle 360 collects all of Hounslow’s household recycling and waste, with the recyclable materials then transferred mainly to the Southall Lane site.

Materials are separated at the kerbside, with plastics and cans collected together and sorted after transfer to the centre. The facility is likely to process in excess of 16,000 tonnes in its first year of operation.

Councillor Guy Lambert, cabinet member for highways, recycling and trading companies said: “The council is justifiably proud of this state-of-the-art facility which enables us to efficiently sort our recycling materials and divert more and more waste from landfill.

“At a time that the world is waking up to the environmental hazards of plastics in particular, recycling is more important than ever. In addition, the revenue generated from sales of our processed waste goes back into protecting the council’s frontline services.”

The cen tre has faced more than a little controversy, with opposition Tory councillors questioning the amount of spending on it. The council spent £17.6m on waste and recycling services in 2015/16 and £17.9million is forecast for the year 2017/18. This includes the £22 million cost of the new centre. But the council believes the investment will be more than recouped in the future.

At the open day on Saturday June 23 there will be four 45-minute guided tours. Places can be booked in advance at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/southall-lane-materials-handling-facility-openday-tickets-46928251664.

The first group will be admitted from 10am, with the final group admitted at 2pm. The session will include a tour, a presentation and a chance to ask questions.

There is parking available onsite. If you are require any special assistance, email info@lampton360.co.uk.