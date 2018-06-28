The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hounslow’s primary schools have been named among the best in England for the quality of education they provide, according to a new report by the Education Policy Institute (EPI).

Hounslow Council was ranked sixth in the country and fourth in London in terms of pupils' performance at the end of Key Stage 2 - children aged between 7 and 11 years.

The EPI examines the impact of academy chains and local authorities on pupil attainment, by comparing school performance in these age groups.

The latest report was released on June 19 and councillors welcomed the accolade at a full council meeting on Tuesday (June 26).

Councillor Tom Bruce, cabinet member for education, children and youth services at Hounslow Council, said: “This is fantastic news; our primary school children, their parents and teachers should feel very proud of themselves.

“One of our key priorities as a local authority is to provide high levels of support, ensuring that each child gets the best start to their education. These results show that our maintained schools are among the best in the country.

“On behalf of the council, I wish our primary children the very best of luck as they move on to secondary school, and look forward to hearing about their achievements in the future.”

The report also found that:

at primary level (KS2), the difference in pupil improvement between the highest and lowest performing groups is the equivalent to more than a full term’s progress

local authority-maintained schools make up 15 of the top 20 school groups at Key Stage 2, with Hounslow ranked sixth

the highest performing local authorities are still largely dominated by London and include Hounslow.

