A Hounslow police officer's snappy dance moves were caught on camera during the borough's joint services open day this weekend.

It wasn't only the sunshine which made an appearance - so did this officer's 'flossing' routine.

The mobile phone footage of PC Kettle's impressive performance of the popular dance move which has swept across the nation has been doing the rounds on social media.

So what is this bizarre dance routine?

It is simply when the person repeatedly wings their arms and clenched fists from the back to the front of their bodies on each side and it's safe to say the Hounslow officer has got it perfected.

(Image: Lou Roberts)

The move has shot to popularity after being featured in video game Fortnite.

And he even impressed X Factor star Talia Dean who made a star appearance on the day.

The borough's police officers and fire crew got together in Lampton Park on Saturday afternoon(September 1) to not only celebrate the start of the month and temporary return of hot weather but to publicise the great work the two services do to protect the local community.

Lou Roberts captured her colleague 'flossing' next to the TV show singer who seemed fairly impressed with the moves.

"It's not every day you see a police officer flossing to your favourite song," she exclaims in the video.

But it wasn't only PC Kettle who was involved in the fun and games.

The local fire crew challenged police officers to an old fashioned game of tug of war which was also captured on camera.

Several crew took part in the competition, wearing blue and red to represent their roles and crowds of public and colleagues shouted words of encouragement - however it is yet to be revealed which team were officially crowned the winners.

Local children were also treated to a photoshoot with the borough's fire engines and petting zoo featuring adorable police dogs, chickens and even snakes and tarantulas!