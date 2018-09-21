Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hounslow police officer and young mother is packing her suitcase as she prepares to fly to the USA for potentially life-saving treatment after more than £100,000 has been raised by the local community.

Jade Goffin was told the heartbreaking news that she might not live to see her daughter's eighth birthday after she was diagnosed with 3c triple negative breast cancer, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

The mother who has worked as a Hounslow police officer for five years was initially diagnosed in February 2017 but despite being given the all clear, she began suffering a persistent headache just five months after returning to work this year.

Tragically, a CT scan in May this year showed the 30-year-old was now suffering from seven metastatic brain tumours and the mum-of-one was told surgery could only be undertaken in the USA.

Just months after Jade's mum, Helen Rayner created a fundraising page to help secure the potentially life-saving treatment, more than £110,000 has been raised.

Now, Jade is preparing for her flight to the USA which will take off in just four days time.

'I want to see my little girl grow up'

Jade, who is married to fitness instructor Gareth, said the potentially life-saving treatment would mean she will be able to see her five-year-old daughter grow up.

"I've had to give up work, I can't drive. I've always worked and it's really hard not being able to do what I love," she previously told getwestlondon .

"The treatment would mean everything to me and my family, the last 18 months have been rubbish. It has been one thing after another and just when I thought it was over it's come back but worse.

"I thought that I'd done all of that hard work and got through it last year, but to be hit with this so soon is absolutely awful.

"As it's triple negative, it's really aggressive and there's not as much research into it. America has trials going on that we don't have access to here.

"A successful treatment would mean I get to see my little girl grow up. I know there's no cure, but there's a lot out there that can give me more than the two years I've been given."

'As long as I have a breath, I have a purpose'

Jade's mum, Helen who created the fundraising page, added: "I will never forget the day Jade and Gareth sat me down to tell me the devastating news. To say it has massively altered our lives as a family is a gross understatement"

The 53-year-old who runs The Sun pub in Hounslow said she is determined to do all she can to save her daughter.

"I look at my five-year-old granddaughter and I know that as long as I have breath, I have a purpose. That purpose is to make sure Jade is at her daughter's 16th birthday party - 11 years from now.

"Jade needs to watch her grow up. I refuse to accept the diagnosis in England when in the US they're saving lives by going above and beyond what public and private healthcare here is doing.

Potentially life saving treatment

"At first the diagnosis truly devastated all of us but now we're finding the bite to not accept the death sentence and get Jade to where they're going to save, or at least prolong, her life."

The potentially life saving treatment offered in New York and North Carolina in the USA could mean Jade could live for "many more years" as her cancer will be classed as "dead or sleeping".

In the UK however, she has been given 12 to 24 months to live.

"We met with a young woman from the UK who 10 years ago was also given two years to live by doctors in the UK and, like us, her parents refused to accept the prognosis and took her to the USA for treatment," Helen added.

"She's is now married with a daughter. She has no idea if her cancer is dead or sleeping, but she's still here."

Months after creating the fundraising page to help secure the vital treatment, more than 5,000 people have donated, raising more than £110,000.

This has meant that Jade will be boarding a flight destined for the USA on Monday (September 24) - in just four days time.

However, the battle isn't over yet and the family are hoping to raise an overall £250,000 as well as to raise awareness of the rare form of cancer , which generally affects younger women.

To donate to help Jade afford the potentially life-saving treatment, click here . Donations will also be accepted at The Sun pub, in Hanworth Road.

Click here to find out more about triple negative breast cancer.