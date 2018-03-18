The video will start in 8 Cancel

The body of a man has been discovered in a Hounslow home, in what police are calling "suspicious" circumstances.

Metropolitan Police was called just before 11am on Sunday (March 18) to reports of a man found dead in a home in cul-de-sac Haslemere Avenue.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

"The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.20am.

"While officers continue to establish the circumstances of the death, it is being treated as suspicious.

"At this early stage there have been no arrests."

A crime scene is in place while Hounslow borough police attend the incident.

In a statement on Twitter, they wrote: "Police are dealing with an incident on Haslemere Avenue, Hounslow.

"We will provide updates in due course."

Police are continuing their enquiries into the incident.

