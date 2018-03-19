The video will start in 8 Cancel

An investigation to establish the events that led to a dead man's body being found at a home in a Hounslow cul-de-sac is under way.

Emergency services were called to an address in Haslemere Avenue at 10.52am on Sunday (March 18).

A murder probe has been launched into the incident after police said the body was found under "suspicious circumstances."

According to police work to establish the dead man's identity was still taking place on Monday morning (March 19).

A 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday afternoon.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called shortly before 10.52am on Sunday to reports of a man found dead at a multi-occupancy residential address on Haslemere Avenue. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

"The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.20am. Enquiries are under way to establish his identity."

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course and detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

The 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman, aged 19, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

*Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or has information that may help the investigation, is urged to call police on 020 8358 0300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also tweet police via @MetCC.

