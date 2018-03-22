The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man and teenage girl have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man in Hounslow.

The body of Hersi Hersi was found in "suspicious circumstances" at a home in Haslemere Avenue on Sunday morning (March 18).

A murder probe was launched into the incident and a 24-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were both charged on Tuesday (March 19).

Jesse McDonald, 24, of Haslemere Avenue, Hounslow, was charged with the murder of Mr Hersi and a 17-year-old girl was charged with assisting an offender.

A post-mortem examination on Monday (March 19) gave the cause of death as stab wounds.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called shortly before 10.52am on Sunday to reports of a man found dead at a multi-occupancy residential address on Haslemere Avenue. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service."

The pair charged over the death both appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Mr McDonald was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday (March 22).

The 17-year-old girl was released on bail to next appear at the Old Bailey on April 17.

