Mothercare is holding a massive closing down sale at its Hounslow shop with prices cut on everything.

Now is the perfect time to head to the High Street store to grab yourself a bargain if you are in need of a new pushchair, pram, car seat or nursery furniture.

Customers will find huge discounts on baby clothes, maternity clothes, toys and gifts as well as all stock must go before the store shuts for good.

According to store management, stock levels are high so there is plenty of choice and customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible, as some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast. Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid.

It was announced earlier this year that Mothercare would be closing 60 of its 137 stores.

When the Hounslow branch closes the nearest store will be in Hayes.

A spokesman for Mothercare Hounslow said “This is a great opportunity for our dedicated customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.

"Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal.

"We thank our customers in the local area for their continued support for the Mothercare brand and advise that we are open 24 hours/7 days a week online at www.mothercare.com .”

The date when Hounslow Mothercare will close for good has not been announced.