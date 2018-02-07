The video will start in 8 Cancel

An appeal for information on a missing man has been launched by police.

Officers in Hounslow are concerned following the disappearance of 41-year-old Constantin Talaba, who has not been seen in two days.

The last sighting of him was on Monday (February 5), police said.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Talaba is urged to get in touch with police.

The appeal sent out via Twitter @metpoliceuk said: "Police in Hounslow are appealing for info on missing Romanian 41 yr old Constantin Talaba who hasnt been seen since 5 February.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101."

