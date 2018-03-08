The video will start in 8 Cancel

An image of a man wanted on recall to prison has been released by police.

Officers are seeking the public's help to trace 44-year-old Terry Purser from Hounslow .

However police are warning people not to approach the man if he is spotted.

Instead simply pick up the phone and dial 101 and report the sighting to police.

In the photo released by the force, Mr Purser, has a distinct scar on his head.

In a message posted on Twitter, Hounslow Police, said: "Can you help us find Terry Purser? He is wanted as he has been recalled by Her Majesty's.

"If you can help or you know where Terry is, no need to approach, give us a call on 101."

Anyone who has information on Terry's whereabouts can call police on 101 or alternatively to remain anonymous call Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.

