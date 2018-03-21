Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Hounslow who assaulted a police officer and was caught with crack cocaine months after being arrested for knife possession was sentenced on Tuesday (March 20).

Dickens Mbengu, of Bath Road, was convicted on January 30 for two counts of possessing a knife and one count of possessing a quantity of crack cocaine.

He was also found guilty of assaulting a police constable at Hounslow Police Station and using abusive words which were “likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress”.

Mbengu, 38, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison on Tuesday (March 20), but was released from custody having already been in jail since January 2.

The Hounslow resident was first arrested at around 12.30pm on September 21 after he was found armed with a kitchen knife and a Stanley knife in Cecil Road.

Ealing Magistrates’ Court heard the 38-year-old appeared “distressed” and later told police he had concerns for his welfare and was carrying knives “for his own protection”.

While on bail three months later, Mbengu was arrested after Hounslow Council alerted police to a disturbance in High Street at around 5am on December 30.

The court heard that Mbengu had been found “shouting and screaming at a group of people” and was taken into custody, where he was “aggressive and uncooperative” with officers.

While in Hounslow Police station, he was found with a small wrap of crack cocaine in his pocket.

Mbengu also punched a police constable, who did not suffer significant injuries, and used abusive words “likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress”.

At his sentencing at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, District Judge Stoddart told Mbengu: “Arming yourself with knives is a very serious matter.

“There is clear guidance to judges dealing with possession to deal with matters including knives by way of immediate custody - I am going to follow this guidance in relation to this case.”

Judge Stoddart handed out a 12-week prison sentences, to run concurrently, for the two knife charges and said the weapons must be forfeited.

No penalty was handed out for the drugs, which were also ordered to be forfeited, but he was given a four-week sentence for the abusive words and assault of an officer, also to run concurrently.

However, Mbengu was released from custody due to time already served since January 2.

He will receive 12 months of post-sentence supervision and will pay no costs or victim surcharge.

