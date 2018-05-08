The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters rushed to tackle a blaze at a Hounslow home - and had the flames under control in less than 45 minutes.

London Fire Brigade reacted quickly after a call to a house fire in Avonwick Road, Hounslow, on Tuesday morning (May 8).

Part of the staircase and part of the first floor of the property were damaged by fire and firefighters stopped the blaze before it could spread any further.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a house in Avonwick Road in Hounslow.

(Image: @MPSHounslowTnC)

"The Brigade was called at 10.16am and the fire was under control at 11am. Fire crews from Feltham and Southall fire stations attended the scene.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."