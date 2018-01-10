The video will start in 8 Cancel

A pedestrian was injured - suffering a serious head injury - after being struck by a scooter in a hit-and-run collision in Hounslow .

Police were called to a serious collision in Staines Road, near to the junction with Steve Biko Way, at 7.30pm on Friday (January 5).

The rider of the motorcycle failed to stop at the scene after the collision, Metropolitan Police said.

The injured pedestrian, a 61-year-old man, currently remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from the Met ’s Serious Collision Unit, who are investigating the incident, are appealing for witnesses and information.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 020 8543 5157. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Police can also be tweeted via @MetCC.

