Britain's worst locations for fly-tipping have been revealed, with two west London boroughs making the national top 10.

Hounslow had the highest level of recorded fly-tipping in west London - with a whopping 22,973 cases in a one year period, latest figures reveal.

That means in Hounslow alone, nearly 63 incidents of fly-tipping were recorded every single day in the 2016/17 financial year.

Brent borough also made the nation's top 10, with a recorded 17,340 fly-tips reported by the local authority.

In the same time period, Ealing topped the charts for the most fixed penalty notices handed out at 8,398, followed in west London by Westminster at 3,240 and Hillingdon with 3,031 fines.

Hillingdon also made the national top 10 local authorities making the most money from fines issued for fly-tipping, raking in £63,150 and being beaten only by Birmingham, which collected £65,637.

Furniture Choice, who analysed the data and polled the public, revealed that 39% of Brits think councils should provide easier alternatives to fly-tipping and increase the awareness of fly-tipping laws (38%).

It found one in eight (13%) of those polled also admitted to illegally dumping their unwanted waste and more than a quarter (28%) of those who fly-tip don’t realise they are actually breaking the law.

Tom Obbard, director at Furniture Choice, said: "Fly-tipping causes a devastating impact on the environment and is expensive to clear, so it is a major concern that incidents are increasing in England.

"It is great to see that some councils are exercising their new legislative powers and issuing fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping, as hopefully it will deter people from committing the offence. However, more needs to be done on encouraging people to use recycling and donation sites instead of illegally discarding their waste."

Hounslow Council has "ramped up" its efforts to tackle fly-tipping since the problems they face in 2016/17.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Fly-tipping isn’t exclusively a Hounslow problem, it’s something that councils across the country are working hard to eliminate.

"Since these figures were collated in 2016/17, we have ramped up our efforts to tackle fly-tipping, littering and other forms of anti-social behaviour that our residents tell us affect their quality of life. Further helpful improvements are on the way too."

Hounslow Council offers a doorstep bulky item collection service, or residents can dispose of their unwanted items free of charge at Space Reuse and Recycling Centre seven-days-a-week.

The spokesperson added: "There are no excuses when it comes to fly-tipping.

"We remove most reported fly-tips within 24-hours and have given out more fixed penalty notices than ever, taking full advantage of powers allowing us to increase on the spot fines to £400 for the most serious cases.

"We have also recently undertaken a borough-wide campaign warning people of the consequences if they are caught fly-tipping, and plan to publicise action taken against the selfish minority of people who continue to choose to behave in this unacceptable manner."

Areas with the highest number of fly-tipping incidents in 2016/2017