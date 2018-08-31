The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 35-year-old Uxbridge man who stole thousands of pounds worth of stock from the Hounslow TK Maxx where he worked has been convicted.

Former Hounslow High Street TK Maxx employee, Kojaxk Kambaba of Heritage Close stole more than £8,000 of stock from the Hounslow High Street store.

TK Maxx's Loss Prevention Team tipped off Hounslow police about an employee they suspected was stealing from the Hounslow branch in April.

Kambaba was arrested and charged with theft after police searched his home and uncovered boxes packed with high-end designer clothes and items he'd taken from the store.

He pleaded guilty to theft and was convicted at Isleworth Magistrates' Court on May 9.

Officers returned boxes full of stolen stock to TK Maxx following the theft.

(Image: Met)

On Thursday (August 30) Hounslow police posted pictures of its officers returning the stolen stock to TK Maxx on Facebook. In a post they wrote: "Hounslow Central Safer Neighbourhood Team have managed to reunite over £8,000 worth of stock back to TK Maxx, High Street, Hounslow.

"TK Maxx Loss Prevention Team, alerted Police after they suspected that one of their employees, had been helping himself to high end designer stock."

(Image: Met)

They added: "The employee was arrested by PC Grayson and as a result of search at his home address, a significant amount of stock was recovered by Police.

"He has now been charged and convicted for theft."