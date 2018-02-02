The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hounslow's High Street Quarter will soon be "a place where people want to live" thanks for a multiplex cinema development, news shops and restaurants and 500 new homes, the council has said.

Building works are under way to transform the town centre following a ground-breaking ceremony to mark first steps towards the transformation.

Speaking at the event, Councillor Katherine Dunne, Hounslow's cabinet member for housing, said the regeneration of the town centre was vital to its future.

At least 41% of the new homes are set to be affordable, with some rented and others on a shared ownership basis.

The project will be set around a new town square and is being delivered by Hounslow Council, in partnership with Barratt London and L&Q.

Leader of Hounslow Council, Councillor Steve Curran, officially broke ground at the site earlier this month with managing director of Barratt West London, Stephen Day.

Said Mr Day: “We want the High Street Quarter to be a hub for the whole community, continuing the regeneration of the existing town centre and bringing investment to the local economy.

"We look forward to welcoming the first residents of High Street Quarter in the not too distant future.”

Cllr Curran said: "The eagerly anticipated development will not only provide an improved retail and restaurant offer in Hounslow town centre, but also deliver much-needed housing, 41% of which will be affordable.

“The council is working with a number of partners to make huge improvements to our town centres, and the new Hounslow High Street Quarter meets our ambition for the regeneration of this area.

“It will give a real boost to Hounslow, not just as a locality but also to the whole borough, helping to create a landmark destination that will draw both residents and visitors.”

Kay Burnaby, head of land and acquisitions north region at L&Q, added: “We are delighted to be working with Barratt London to provide much-needed affordable homes in Hounslow.

"This is an exciting development which will also provide fantastic improvements for the whole local community, including a new cinema, and a range of shops and restaurants, all set around a new town square.”

The first homes will be completed in 2019, with the cinema and commercial units to be delivered in 2020.

The entire project is set to be completed by 2021.

