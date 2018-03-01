The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cineworld has confirmed it is coming to Hounslow town centre as part of the mammoth regeneration project.

The chain will be part of the High Street Quarter development, and will bring a ten-screen multiplex cinema including an IMAX screen.

It is the first company to announce it will be part of the new town square project.

Barratt London is delivering the development that also includes 527 new homes, along with a number of cafés, restaurants and retail shops.

Christopher Durkin, chair of Hounslow town centre’s neighbourhood forum group, said: “The arrival of Cineworld is one of those really exciting events that we all applaud.

"The High Street Quarter will be an example of how to regenerate town centres in a changing world.”

Previously it has been claimed the new multiplex planned for the town centre would be the “best Bollywood cinema outside India”.

(Image: Barratt London)

Leader of Hounslow Council, Councillor Steve Curran, said: “This is exciting news, as bringing a cinema complex to Hounslow will not only provide new leisure and employment opportunities for the local community, but also bring visitors from further afield to experience the vibrant new town centre.”

The cinema is set to be completed in 2020 so residents will have to wait a little bit longer and continue visiting the neighbouring Cineworld in Feltham.

A spokesman from Cineworld said: “We’re looking forward to being part of the new Hounslow scheme, and are excited to bring the local community a place to watch movies on our state-of-the-art screens at Cineworld Hounslow.”

(Image: Barratts Homes)

Stephen Day, managing director of Barratt West London, said: “We are delighted to be delivering a project which will provide so many benefits to the people of Hounslow.

"Cineworld is the first confirmed company which will be operating from High Street Quarter and I look forward to welcoming many more big names in the future.”

Cineworld will confirm its opening dates closer to the completion date.

