More than 20 firefighters are currently tacking a fire that has broken out at an allotment in Hounslow.

Flames engulfed a row of sheds in Sutton Lane on Monday morning (July 16).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the fire at 8.02am.

Smoke can be seen over Hounslow from the blaze which according to LFB has set "a range of sheds alight."

21 firefighters are currently at the scene battling the flames at the allotments.

According to LFB officers from Heston and Feltham Stations are working to control the fire.

The Sutton Lane fire broke out on the same morning an earlier fire near railway tracks has caused cancellations and sever delays to trains from nearby Feltham Station.

