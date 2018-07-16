More than 20 firefighters are currently tacking a fire that has broken out at an allotment in Hounslow.
Flames engulfed a row of sheds in Sutton Lane on Monday morning (July 16).
London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the fire at 8.02am.
Smoke can be seen over Hounslow from the blaze which according to LFB has set "a range of sheds alight."
21 firefighters are currently at the scene battling the flames at the allotments.
According to LFB officers from Heston and Feltham Stations are working to control the fire.
The Sutton Lane fire broke out on the same morning an earlier fire near railway tracks has caused cancellations and sever delays to trains from nearby Feltham Station.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates from this incident in our blog below.
People fled allotments before firefighters arrived
London Fire Brigade confirmed three people fled flames that broke out at allotments in Sutton Lane before firefighters arrived at the scene.
Nobody was hurt in the fire that ripped through and destroyed several sheds.
LFB was called to the fire at around 8am and it is now under control.
An LFB spokesman said:
“Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a range of sheds on allotments on Sutton Lane in Hounslow.
“A range of sheds has been destroyed by fire. Three people left the allotments’ area before the arrival of the Brigade.
“The Brigade was called at 0802 and the fire was under control at 0904. Fire crews from Heston and Feltham fire stations attended the scene.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
21 firefighters were sent to tackle a fire that ripped through several sheds on allotments in Hounslow on Monday morning. According to London Fire Brigade “several sheds” on Sutton Lane allotments were alight after fire broke out at around 8am.