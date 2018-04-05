The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man was found stabbed at Hounslow East station on Tuesday evening (April 3).

Emergency services were called to the incident at 8.37pm.

The victim, believed to be 18, had suffered a stab wound and was taken by London Ambulance Service to a west London hospital from the station.

His injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

(Image: TMS)

Metropolitan Police believes he was attacked in a different location before making his way to the station.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 8.37pm on Tuesday, April 3 to Hounslow East station following reports of a stabbing.



"Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service (LAS).



"A man, believed to be aged 18, was found suffering from a stab wound. He was taken by LAS to a west London hospital where his condition is described as not life-threatening or life-changing.



"The victim is believed to have been stabbed in an unknown location before making his way to outside the station where police were alerted.



"There have been no arrests in connection with the stabbing and enquiries into what happened continue."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .