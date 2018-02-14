The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dispersal zone introduced in Hounslow - including the scene of a fatal stabbing - was in response to groups of young people causing a nuisance near the town centre, police said.

There have been a number of incidents in recent weeks relating to fights and the antisocial behaviour of youths gathering in groups in the area, police told getwestlondon .

The order, which ran for 48 hours from Wednesday (February 7) to Friday (February 9), included Grove Road - the scene of a stabbing in December in which a man died.

The crackdown meant youngsters have been under the watch of eagle-eyed police officers.

It led to two arrests thanks to the joint effort of schools officers, ward officers and the Hounslow policing team.

A message posted on the Hounslow Police Facebook page during the order period read: "We have had a few issues with young people congregating and causing anti social behaviour.

"Our schools officers, dedicated ward officers and London Borough of Hounslow policing team have made two arrests.. thus far!"

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Dispersal orders give police the power to ask people to leave an area and not to return within a particular time period if it is believed members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or if crime or disorder occurs.

It is an offence not to comply with a section 35 dispersal order.

The streets covered by the dispersal order included High Street, Bell Road, Grove Road, Hanworth Road at the junction with London Road, Hounslow Bus Garage, School Road, Pears Road and Inwood Park and surrounding roads, including Stanley Road.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .