A Hounslow curry house given a poor food hygiene rating in January has made efforts to clean up its act.

Food hygiene inspectors found Curry Express, in Kingsley Road, was in need of "major improvement" when they give it a score of one out of five following a visit on January 5.

Hounslow Council confirmed there have been two follow-up inspections since and the restaurant now has a rating of three out of five - ranking hygiene standards as being "generally satisfactory".

A report of the damning inspection at the start of the year has been released to getwestLondon following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request and it reveals a long list of health and safety failings.

Kitchen equipment, including the microwave and the fridge, at the restuarant, which serves up to 300 people a day, were found to be dirty and needed to be "throughly cleaned" to minimise any risk of contamination of food.

Rice and lamb, chicken, and beef curry was being stored at room temperature rather than being kept hot or in a fridge. Cooked food was also being kept in a warm display cabinet - the perfect environment for bacteria which causes food poisoning to grow.

Raw fish was stored next to open cooked foods rather than cooked and raw foods being kept apart and a bag of onions had been left on the floor on the dry storage cabinet instead of being kept off the ground.

But the most alarming finding of January's report was that none of the restaurant's staff were aware of Sickness Exclusion Policy which meant unwell staff, possibly even those with diarrhoea and vomiting, were continuing to work in the kitchen despite the risk they might pass bugs onto the food they were handling.

The report stated: "None of the staff were aware of Sickness Exclusion Policy.

"Staff should be 'fit for work' at all times. This means that they must not be suffering from, or carrying, an illness or disease that could cause a problem with food safety.

"People who are not ‘fit for work’ could spread harmful bacteria to food.

"Any member of staff who has diarrhoea and/or vomiting should report it to their manager immediately and either stay at home or go home straight away.

"People suffering from these symptoms often carry harmful bacteria on their hands and can spread them to food or equipment they touch. Staff should not return to work until they have had no symptoms for 48 hours."

Curry Express was given the second lowest possible food hygiene rating of one following the inspection in January and the following issues were drawn to its management's attention:

Safer Food Better Business Pack must be completed and regularly used to monitor food daily operations

Ensure you allocate a separate fridge for raw food and another for cooked foods.

Do not keep any food directly on the floor to avoid contamination issues.

replace chopping boards

Ensure Critical Control Points are constantly recorded

Provide cleaning materials especially Sanitizers with BS1276 or BS 13697 to disinfect food contact surfaces.

Staff must be aware of food exclusion policy

Clean all equipment’s thoroughly.

You must have allergen information displayed for customers to see and make their own informed choice.

Design Allergen Matrix to correspond with your menu

According to Hounslow Council two subsequent inspections at the restaurant since January have seen "improvements to standards and practices" and it has now had its food hygiene rating increased to three (generally satisfactory).

Food Hygiene ratings range from zero to five - five is top of the scale and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law and zero is at the bottom of the scale, which means urgent improvement is necessary.

Hounslow Council Senior Environmental Health Officer, Amanda Nicholls, said: "Curry Express, 80 Kingsley Road, Hounslow obtained a food hygiene rating of one (major improvement necessary) on January 5 2018.

"The business was revisited by the inspecting officer following that report and improvements to standards and practices were noted.

"The premises has been re-inspected this month (August) and it now has an improved food hygiene rating of three (generally satisfactory), and subject to any appeal against this rating by the food business operator."

Curry Express manager Srikanth Singh has been contacted for comment.