A man has been hospitalised after a collision between a motorcycle and a car on A3063 Wellington Road South in Hounslow on Tuesday morning (March 6).

At around 8.05am, police were called by London Ambulance Service to reports of a collision between A214 Hanworth Road/ B358 Nelson Road and St Heliers Avenue.

Wellington Road South was closed in both directions by Metropolitan Police as paramedics treated an injured male motorcyclist and took him to hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Motorists in Hanworth and Whitton driving in the A314 faced long delays after the crash, which led to the closure of the A3063 near Tesco Express.

Bus route H28 was being diverted while the road remained closed, Transport for London said.

Speaking to getwestlondon , a spokesman for Met Police said that both vehicles stopped at the scene.

“Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 8.05am on March 6 to reports of a road traffic collision in Wellington Road South," the spokesman said.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a car and a motorbike in collision. Both vehicles stopped at the scene.

“The male motorcyclist is being taken to a central London hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

The closure of Wellington Road South in both directions is still in place at 10.50am.

No arrests have been made.

