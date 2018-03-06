A collision between a motorbike and a car in Hounslow on Tuesday morning (March 6) has led to the full closure of the A3063 Wellington Road South.

At around 8.05am, police were called to reports of a collision between two vehicles between A214 Hanworth Road/ B358 Nelson Road and St Heliers Avenue.

Metropolitan Police closed the road near Tesco Express while officers and paramedics from London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

There was slow traffic in the area as the road remained shut at 9.30am.

The route H28 bus was diverted in both directions via Groves Road, Staines Road and Wellington Road West due to the collision, Transport for London said.

See our live blog updates below for more about traffic and road conditions in the area.

You can also keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.

Set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .