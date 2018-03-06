A collision between a motorbike and a car in Hounslow on Tuesday morning (March 6) has led to the full closure of the A3063 Wellington Road South.
At around 8.05am, police were called to reports of a collision between two vehicles between A214 Hanworth Road/ B358 Nelson Road and St Heliers Avenue.
Metropolitan Police closed the road near Tesco Express while officers and paramedics from London Ambulance Service attended the scene.
There was slow traffic in the area as the road remained shut at 9.30am.
The route H28 bus was diverted in both directions via Groves Road, Staines Road and Wellington Road West due to the collision, Transport for London said.
No arrests made
Met Police has also confirmed no arrests have been made after the collision.
Police officers and paramedics remain at the scene and the road remains closed at 10.10am.
Bus route H28 is being diverted, Transport for London said.
Motorcyclist hospitalised
A Metropolitan Police spokesman has told getwestlondon a male motorcyclist is being taken to hospital
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 8.05am on March 6 to reports of a road traffic collision in Wellington Road South, Hounslow.
Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a car and a motorbike in collision. Both vehicles stopped at the scene.
The male motorcyclist is being taken to a central London hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Road closures are in place.
Delays around Wellington Road South
Motorists are facing long delays in the area as the road remains shut from Tesco Express in Wellington Road South.
Delays can be expected in Hanworth Road on the approach to the A3063.
Emergency services at the scene
Metropolitan Police officers and London Ambulance Service remain at the scene.
A police spokesman told getwestlondon a motoribike and car were involved but we await updates on any injuries.
Bus diversions
Route H28 is diverted in both ways via Groves Road, Staines Road and Wellington Road West.
Transport for London has urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Hounslow collision
A crash between a motorbike and a car in Hounslow has led to the full closure of the A3063 Wellington Road South.
Motorists are facing long delays in the area as the road remains closed near Tesco Express.
The collision took place between A214 Hanworth Road/ B358 Nelson Road and St Heliers Avenue.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates on our blog.