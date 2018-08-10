A woman has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after a crash in Hounslow this morning (Friday, August 10).
Police were called at around 7.17am to reports of a van which had collided with a pedestrian on the A3006 Bath Road.
The major road has been closed in both directions, with very slow traffic from Basildene Road to Springwell Road.
There is also heavy traffic at Henlys Roundabout.
Officers from Met Police continue to direct traffic away from the scene at 8.13am.
A police spokesman told getwestlondon the female pedestrian is thought to be around 60-years-old.
Although her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, they are potentially life-changing.
Motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes will the road is closed.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates on the crash as we get them:
Road reopens
A3006 Bath Road has re-opened in both directions
Crash update
The A3006 Bath Road remains closed in both directions, with heavy traffic due to to the earlier crash between a van and a pedestrian.
Accident investigation work is now being carried out from A4 Great West Road to Springwell Road.
The road remains closed just by the Texaco garage. You can still access Texaco garage via Great West Road.
London buses 81, 203, 222, 482 and H98 are being diverted.
Woman rushed to major trauma centre
A woman has been rushed to a major trauma centre “as a priority”.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:
“We were called at 7.14am today to Bath Road, Hounslow, to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.
“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a woman for foot injuries and took her as a priority to a major trauma centre.”
A police spokesman said the injuries appear to be life-changing.
Bus routes diverted
Update on road closure at Henlys Roundabout
Police have extended the road closure to Great West Road after initially closing the carriageway from Basildene Road.
The A3006 Bath Road remains closed in both directions, with very slow traffic from A4 Great West Road to Springwell Road.
There is heavy traffic around Henlys Roundabout
Road closure
The A3006 is closed after the junction with Henlys roundabout.
Bus diversions
London buses 81, 203, 222, 482 and H98 are affected by the crash this morning.
They are currently being diverted while the road remains closed in both directions.
Although it was initially just the eastbound carriageway blocked, police have now closed both directions on the A3006, outside the Texaco garage.
Police statement
A female pedestrian is injured after the collision with a van. A police spokesman said:
“We were called 7.17am to reports of a van in collision with a pedestrian.
“We have got a female with injuries, she’s around 60-years-old.
“Her injuries don’t look like they’re life-threatening, but possibly life-changing.”
Getwestlondon has approached London Ambulance Service for more details.
Where did the crash take place?
Police have closed the A3006 Bath Road in both directions near Basildene Road.
Reports suggest the crash took place outside the Texaco garage.
Hounslow crash
A woman has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after a collision involving a van in Hounslow this morning.
A3006 Bath Road is currently closed in both directions from Basildene Road to Springwell Road after the crash at around 7.17am.
The female pedestrian, thought to be around 60, has suffered potentially life-changing injuries, police said. Met Police continue to direct traffic away from the scene at 8.13am.