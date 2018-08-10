A woman has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after a crash in Hounslow this morning (Friday, August 10).

Police were called at around 7.17am to reports of a van which had collided with a pedestrian on the A3006 Bath Road.

The major road has been closed in both directions, with very slow traffic from Basildene Road to Springwell Road.

There is also heavy traffic at Henlys Roundabout.

Officers from Met Police continue to direct traffic away from the scene at 8.13am.

A police spokesman told getwestlondon the female pedestrian is thought to be around 60-years-old.

Although her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, they are potentially life-changing.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes will the road is closed.

We'll be bringing you all the latest updates on the crash as we get them: