Tributes have been paid to Hounslow Council's longest serving councillor who died on Thursday (May 31) after battling ill health.

served for two periods on the council, first during the Conservative administration of 1968 to 1971, and more recently from 1986 to May this year.

He was the only Hounslow councillor to have served in every decade from the 1960s onwards.

He represented Osterley and Spring Grove ward but stepped down just before June's local elections.

The borough flag at the civic centre in Lampton Road, flew at half-mast over the weekend as a mark of respect.

Current council leader, Steve Curran said: “Peter Carey was a highly respected member for many years. On behalf of the whole council I would like to express my appreciation for his public service, and my condolences to his family and friends.”

Mr Carey specialised in the council’s scrutiny arrangements and was chair of the overview and scrutiny committee from 2006 to 2010, and a committed member of the scrutiny process thereafter.

He served on the council’s licensing committee, governor appointments panel, and assessment and appeals joint group, and outside bodies including the Watermans Arts Centre, the Heathrow Airport Consultative Committee and the Department of Trade and Industry’s Investigation of Air Pollution Standing Conference.

Mr Carey was made a Freeman of the Borough in 2008 for his service to the council and the community.