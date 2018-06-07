Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hounslow Council is considering taking legal action after having to pay out an extra £2.5 million, partly to clear asbestos from contaminated land where it is building a new ground for a rugby club.

The extra cash is needed because asbestos has been found on the Syon Lane Conquest Club site owned by the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA), where the ground is being built for the Grasshoppers Rugby Club in time for the start of the 2018 season.

The club is being relocated as part of a land swap deal between Hounslow Council and the ESFA, to make way for a new school - the Bolder Academy - on its existing Macfarlane Road ground.

But since the diggers moved in, small amounts of asbestos have been found on the site and the council is demanding answers from the landowner, ESFA, as to how it got there.

It wants to know how the asbestos has appeared since it was not present in site investigations previously carried out when the plans for the new ground were approved.

A report prepared by council officers says once the full facts of how the asbestos appeared on the site can be established, the council will consider taking legal action against the ESFA to recoup the extra costs it has paid for contractors to clear the debris and replace it with fresh soil.

The council says it has also had to make costly alterations to the plans to meet the concerns raised by residents about increased traffic.

This includes creating special resident-only access points in cul-de-sacs off Syon Lane and Wood Lane.

The council has agreed to pay for carrying out a pilot phase of this scheme for 18 months so that residents won't have to bear the cost, but this cash also accounts for the increase in expenditure.

The £2.5m is in addition to the £9.7m already set aside for the project by the council.

It is to be partly funded from savings of £2.1m from the approved school expansion programme with the rest coming from borrowing.

The Grasshoppers' ground will include a clubhouse, storage, a groundsman's apartment, a garage/workshop, three floodlit rugby pitches (two grass, one artificial all-weather), three floodlit netball courts (artificial all-weather), 150 car parking spaces (including nine disabled spaces and two electric charging spaces), 16 covered cycle spaces, fencing and ball netting.

The clubhouse will be over two floors with earth banked against the ground floor which will contain the changing rooms.

The new Bolder Academy building is expected to open in the summer of 2020. The school itself will open with its first cohort of students at a temporary site at 390 London Road, the current home of Nishkam School, in September 2018.

The southern half of the former Conquest Club site is being

developed by the ESFA as a new site for the Nishkam School and is expected to open in time for the start of the school year in September.