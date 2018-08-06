Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Street lights in Hounslow are to be turned off for longer at night to help the council save cash.

In a bid to save £117,000 from its annual highways contract to help make up for huge government grant cuts, the council will switch on the lights nine minutes later in the mornings and turn them off nine minutes earlier in the evenings.

The brightness level of the lights will also be reduced by a further 20% in addition to a 20% reduction agreed previously.

This will mean that between midnight and dawn the output level of the lights will be reduced to 50% of its original levels overall.

The council says reduced street lighting levels won't compromise public safety but will mean the council will not meet the standards and requirements set out in the code of practice for street lighting.

There is, however, no legal requirement for local authorities to provide street lighting but there is an expectation that most urban streets will be lit.

The council also plans to save £56,000 per year by reducing the number of times it is cutting grass verges to 12 rather than 15 times between mid April and October.

This will mean grass is longer across the borough - it was previously only allowed to grow to 75mm.

Many councils across the country have been reducing street lighting to cut costs and some have adopted a complete "lights out" policy at certain times of the night.