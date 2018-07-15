Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hounslow Council has spent more than £25million of taxpayers' money employing external consultants to advise it over the past three-and-a-half years.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by the BBC Local Democracy Reporting Service shows the council spent £25,018,721 on consultant fees between the start of 2015 and the most up to date available in 2018.

The biggest area of spend was in consultancy on business matters which was £12,103,360 over the period, equating to more than £3million each year.

The second highest area of spend was £7,777,769 on property consultancy.

To put the figure in context, the council's total spend for the 2018/2019 financial year will be £139million, whereas in 2014/2015 financial year it was £182.7m.

Leader of the Conservative group on the council, Councillor Sam Hearn said it was ironic that Labour councillors continually criticised the Tories when they were in power eight years ago, for spending money employing accountancy firm KPMG to help make the council more efficient.

He said: "It's hypocrisy that they continually criticised us for spending to appoint the accountancy firm and yet now they are spending this kind of money."

However, he added the spend shows how Government austerity cuts have forced councils to lose a lot of their experienced staff and therefore are forced to appoint consultants who have the expertise they have lost.

The consultancy spend came at a time when the council had to make savings of £141 million in the years 2011/12 to 2018/19.

It delivered £71.8million savings between 2011/12 to 2015/16 and has

committed to making a further £52.9million savings between 2016/17 to 2018/19.

The largest payment made to a single firm was to Wilmott Partnership Homes based in Hithcin. It received payments of £7,250,573.

Part of the Willmott Dixon Group, the firm will work in joint venture with the council’s wholly-owned subsidiary company, Lampton 360 to build 11 council-owned sites to create 844 homes. 40% of them will be affordable homes, 40% open market sale and 20% private rent.

The first site for development is Nantly House on Lampton Road, where a block of 74 flats is being built on the site of what is currently a children's support centre.

A further five of the identified 11 sites will follow later this year.

The council has a target of delivering 7,200 homes in the Hounslow and Feltham town centre housing zones by 2026. Lampton 360 and Willmott Partnership Homes are looking to deliver 1,500 homes over a six year period, with an initial development value of £90m.

The council has been approached for comment.