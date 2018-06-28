Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hounslow Council is spending £196m over a five-year period to improve fire safety in its tower blocks and buildings following the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The money is to carry out urgent works to the council’s 35 high-rise and sheltered housing units, as well as ongoing improvements to the rest of its medium and low-rise housing blocks.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday (June 26), deputy leader Lily Bath said the council had completed all urgent actions outlined in a plan first set out in October 2017, adding that all medium-term actions were in hand.

These included removing cladding of a type that was found to be a fire risk at its Clements Court tower block immediately after the Grenfell tragedy.

Fire doors and communal doors are being replaced in all of the council's 35 high-rise blocks and sheltered housing blocks.

Phase one of the programme includes the replacement of a total of 1,240 doors across 18-high rise blocks and three sheltered schemes, which were identified as highest priority due to defects in door closures or door smoke seals.

To date, 1,050 (85%) have been replaced. The council expects to complete the rest of phase one by this year.

Phase two of the programme will see doors replaced in the remaining 17 high-rise blocks and 23 sheltered schemes, which were not identified as defective but will still be upgraded due to their age.

So far, 96 out of 102 recommendations put forward by London Fire Brigade have already been implemented.

New Fire Risk Assessments (FRAs) for all high-rise and sheltered housing blocks have been carried out and their reports have been made easier to read and more accessible for residents.

There has also been partnership work with residents at Brentford Towers to work on a plan to refurbish the building.

Plans to re-clad the six Brentford Towers blocks were halted after the Grenfell Tower fire and the programme has been revised to focus on major structural and concrete repairs and

treatment works, full window and fire door replacements, plus a range of other fire safety works such as signage and lighting and estate improvements.

The selected contractor, Engie, began work on site in May this year and will work block by block through to overall completion in January 2020. The council is actively engaging with the residents' group and is in communication with all tenants and leaseholders.

Compartmentalisation surveys have been undertaken at all high-rise blocks where these were identified as a requirement.

These assessed the need for further works to fire walls and floors, fire separation, protected corridors and stairs, fire detectors and alarms, storage and communal areas, installation of fire boxes, improvements to stairwell ventilation and improvements to signage.

All remedial actions identified in these inspections have been carried out.

The council also responded to tenant and leaseholder concerns regarding tenancy management across their estates, and said it had made visible improvements in the cleanliness of estates, waste management and provision of safe and secure storage for bicycles, buggies/prams and mobility scooters.

Councillor Bath said: "Listening to residents is going to be a priority and the council has restructured its service so it can be more responsive.

"The council will also commit to any learning that arises from the Grenfell inquiry. The council is taking its local fire safety responsibility very seriously."

Cllr Gerald McGregor said all members should be vigilant when visiting buildings and tower blocks to look out for issues and speak to residents to help the council identify any potential issues with fire safety.

The full report can be found online at www.hounslow.gov.uk.