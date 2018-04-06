Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hounslow Council has overspent by £1.4 million on its waste and recycling budget over the past year and failed to meet its target to increase recycling, despite investing in a £22m state-of-the-art waste management facility.

At the Labour-run council’s overview and scrutiny meeting at the civic centre in Lampton Road last Wednesday night, committee members interrogated representatives of Recycling 360 - a subsidiary of the council-owned Lampton 360 - about its overspend and failure to meet targets..

Tory councillor John Todd branded the overspend a disaster.

He told representatives of the firm who spoke at the meeting: “I’m not very happy with your answers because you have overspent by such a massive sum. It’s a disaster really.

“To overspend by some £1.4 million is a massive sum. How do you get away with it? When are your budgets going to be capped.”

Questions have hung over the firm's performance since the council decided to bring the service "in-house" after terminating its previous £7.1m annual waste and recycling contract with private firm Suez in October 2016.

The decision was driven by a determination to improve recycling rates, which were “stagnating” at between 34 and 36 per cent, and aimed to save £2.1m a year as well as explore ways of making money from recycling.

The council created the purpose-built £22m waste and recycling facility at Southall Lane which opened last November and changed weekly waste collections to fortnightly in a bid to get people filling recycling containers on a weekly basis instead.

It also introduced a system of coloured recycling containers for different objects.

Declining performance

But under the Suez contract Hounslow achieved a 34.5 per cent recycling rate in 2014/15 and at Wednesday's meeting it was revealed in the second quarter of 2017, that rate had fallen to 33.2 per cent - way below the council's target rate of 45 per cent.

Incumbent council leader and Labour candidate for Syon ward, Steve Curran says the new system needs time to bed in.

He said: "The Tories call it an overspend but really we've made a huge capital investment for the future.

"The new centre at Southall Lane will be there for the next 50 years. When people came to an open day recently they were gobsmacked by what we're doing there and by what's involved."

Recycling 360’s MD Dave Ward admitted the firm had overspent its budget by £1.4 million over the past year and had missed targets.

Explaining the overspend and lack of progress in recycling rates, he said: “We’ve had a lot of changes and very poor information was passed to us by the previous contractor. The present system for recycling is only six months old and there were delays in introducing it.”

Communication problems

Other factors were a “transient population”, people struggling with different coloured recycling boxes and the fact that English was not often people’s first language which he said made it “difficult to communicate” effectively. He said it was also very difficult to encourage recycling from individual flats.

Mr Ward said Recycling 360 was “working very hard” to try to educate people in the right way to recycle, including a recent open day at the recycling depot which had been attended by some 120 people and could be repeated.

Pending review

Council chief executive Mary Harpley told the meeting: “We’ve got to look at the fact the service is costing us more than we budgeted for. There are some well-rehearsed reasons, but it’s fair to say we haven’t seen that cost ramp down in the way we had hoped.”

She said there would be a more detailed financial review of the service at year end and the council would have to consider how to bring it back into budget or allocate more money to it.

Struggling to balance the books

The council spent £17.6m on waste and recycling services in 2015/16 but for the year 2017/18 forecasts a spend of £17.9m.

While struggling to balance its own books, Recycling 360 has begun to explore running recycling services in other boroughs in a bid to make money that can be ploughed back into Hounslow - the vision that underpins Lampton 360.

It is currently waiting to see whether a bid to run food waste and recycling services for some 2,000 homes in Fulham and Hammersmith has been successful. If it is, it will develop a business case to go into the commercial waste market as a service supplier in its own right.

The council aims to recycle 50 per cent of materials from kerbisde collections in 2019.

Failed street bin experiment

The council has also revealed it's attempt to get people recycling instead of dumping their rubbish in public street bins has failed.

Last year it introduced recycling receptacles positioned alongside standard public bins with signs encouraging people to recycle bottles, coffee cups and food packaging.

However, last week the council revealed it has removed the 150 dual bins it had put in place across the borough because people were dumping rubbish into them.

In a statement, the council admitted it had been forced to incinerate the waste in the recyling receptacles because it was contaminated .

Mr Curran admitted the council should have communicated better to let people know the waste from the bins could not be recycled, but he said the problem had now been rectified.

Award shortlist for recycling centre

The recently opened waste and recycling centre on Southall Lane has been shortlisted in the Best Public Service Building category in the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) Regional Building Excellence Awards.

LABC represents and supports every local authority’s building control service in England and Wales.

Every year it asks its network of 3,000 surveyors to nominate a scheme in their district which they think represents outstanding design, craftsmanship, innovation, sustainability, enhanced compliance with building regulations and unique solutions for meeting regulations.

The £22m materials handing centre processes all household waste and recycling from across the borough and is expected to process 16,000 tonnes of waste in its first year.

The council hopes it can make money by reselling the processed recycling items to reprocessors with the cash being ploughed back into council services.

It could also lease spare capacity at the centre to private operators.