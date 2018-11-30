Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hounslow Bentley driver who was racing his Continental GT crashed into an innocent driver’s car so forcefully its occupant’s seat belt broke as he was catapulted from the car.

Arian Mohamad, of Albion Road, has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving after causing the crash in October last year, from which the 42-year-old victim is still recovering.

The court heard how on October 2, 2017, at about 10.30pm, the 32-year-old Mohamad was racing an associate in his Bentley westbound along Great West Road in Hounslow.

The pair were said to be overtaking and undertaking each other, bullying other road users out of the way and traveling faster than 50mph.

While Mohamad’s associate eventually returned home, Mohamad continued to speed along the road. He drove through a red light at Vicarage Farm Road, crashing into the victim’s vehicle at 48mph.

The victim, who was thrown from his car after his seat belt broke, sustained serious injuries, which police say he is still recovering from.

Mohamad was arrested at the roadside and at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday (November 30) was jailed for two years and two months. He was also disqualified from driving for four years and ordered to take an extended driving test should he want to drive again.

Detective Constable Aaron Moon, of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said he was delighted at the sentence.

He said: “Mohamad displayed a total disregard for the safety of other road users and consequently the victim has been left with injuries from which he may never fully recover.

“I would urge anyone who may display similar behaviour to consider the impact it can have on someone’s life and to drive responsibly.”