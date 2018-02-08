Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than nine areas in Hounslow - including the scene of a fatal stabbing - are under close police watch as officers attempt to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

A dispersal order was put in place at 3pm on Wednesday (February 8), said Hounslow Central police.

It includes Grove Road - the scene of a stabbing in December in which a man died. A murder investigation is under way.

The order will last until 3pm on Friday (February 9) and gives police the power to ask people to leave the area and not to return within a particular time period if it is believed members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or if crime or disorder occurs.

To not comply with a section 35 dispersal order is an offence.

Areas affected by the dispersal order

High Street

Bell Road

Grove Road

Hanworth Road at the junction with London Road

Hounslow Bus Garage

School Road

Pears Road

Inwood Park and surrounding roads, including Stanley Road

What is a section 35 order?

Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, police have the power to make dispersal orders for the purpose of removing or reducing the likelihood of members of the public being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or the occurrence of crime or disorder.

It means a constable in uniform can direct a person who is in a public place to leave and no return for the period of the order - usually up to 48 hours.

What are the conditions police must meet?

The first condition is that the constable has reasonable grounds to suspect that the behaviour of the person in the locality has contributed or is likely to contribute to members of the public being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or crime or disorder.

The second condition is that the constable considers that giving a direction to the person is necessary for the purpose of removing or reducing the likelihood of the above.

The exclusion period may not exceed 48 hours.

The constable must (unless it is not reasonably practicable) tell the person to whom the direction is given that failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the direction is an offence.

If the constable reasonably believes that the person to whom the direction is given is under the age of 16, the constable may remove the person to a place where the person lives or a place of safety.

Any constable may withdraw or vary a direction under this section; but a variation must not extend the duration of a direction beyond 48 hours from when it was first given.

A constable may not give a direction under section 35 to a person who appears to the constable to be under the age of 10, or restrict access to a place someone lives, works, is required to attend a court or a medical appointment.

Peaceful picketing or public processions cannot be dispersed under the order.

What does this allow police to do?

Aside from "moving people along" a section 35 also allows police to direct people to surrender property that could be used in anti-social behaviour, but it must be returned following the exclusion period unless there is another power to retain it.

What if the order is ignored?

It is an offence to ignore a section 35 order., punishable by up to three months in prison or a fine.

