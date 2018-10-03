The video will start in 8 Cancel

An investigation has been launched by Ealing Council after footage showed drugs paraphernalia littering a children's playground.

An anonymous resident shared a video, filmed at Horsenden Farm in Perivale on Thursday morning (September 27).

The footage appears to show evidence of drug use in the park overnight, including rolling papers and dozens of empty "baggies" like those used for marijuana.

Children can also be heard playing in the background as the video footage shows paraphernalia littering their play area.

The spot is popular with local parents and includes a permanent Gruffalo Trail attraction.

The video was shared to the Greenford and Perivale Neighbourhood Watch Facebook group on behalf of the irate resident, calling for increased security in the park.

Many of the items were discovered underneath the playground furniture and at the end of the children's slide.

An Ealing Council spokesman has said that an investigation is now being launched to look in to drug usage in the park.

"The safety of local people using our parks will always be a priority for the council," he said.

"We visited and cleaned the park over the weekend [September 29 and 30] as soon as we were made aware of these reports and have now started an investigation.

“Residents are encouraged to report street cleansing issues online www.ealing.gov.uk/reportit or call 999 if they witness a crime being committed.”