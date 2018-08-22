Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters spent more than two hours rescuing a horse after it fell into a canal in Uxbridge.

The rider and horse plunged into the water after the animal spooked while the pair were walking along Packet Boat Lane on Sunday evening (August 19).

By the time fire crew arrived at the scene shortly after 5.20pm, the rider had managed to climb out of the water however the horse remained stranded in the deep canal.

Firefighters battled a race against time to save the animal which was beginning to become cold and exhausted but a make-shift set of stairs out of sandbags enabled it to safely climb out of the freezing water.

"The horse and its rider fell into the canal after the animal got spooked," station manager Jackie McConochie, who was at the scene, said.

"The man managed to climb out to safety but the water was too deep and the bank too steep for the horse to do the same.

"We only had one chance to help the horse out as it was beginning to get cold and exhausted in the water. Four firefighters in dry suits went into the canal and built a platform out of sandbags, which enabled the horse to climb out.

"Thankfully neither horse nor rider were injured and they both were able to leave the screen under their own steam."

Three fire engines and three fire rescue units from Hillingdon and Hayes stations attended the incident and left the scene at 7.45pm.

In the same spot four years ago a horse was dragged out of the canal by members of the public after its hooves was tied together with rope.