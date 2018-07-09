Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Horrifying CCTV footage of a suspected gunman has been released after a woman was shot at three times in Brent during morning rush hour.

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the "outrageous and brazen attack" in a bid to get witnesses to come forward.

The shocking clip shows a balaclava-clad man running up to a car stuck in traffic before three shots are fired and broken glass is strewn from the vehicle.

The 51-year-old victim, who was making her way to work, told officers that she had left her home at around 8.30am on Monday May 14.

At the traffic lights on Beverley Drive and Stag Lane, the suspect approached the car and fired three times towards her vehicle.

Officers and firearms officers attended the scene, along with a specialist police dog, to speak to the victim and contain the scene.

Detective Inspector Tom Williams, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was an outrageous and brazen attack that happened in the middle of rush hour on a Monday morning, in which luckily, no one was injured.

“Firearms have absolutely no place on London’s streets and we are carrying out a full and thorough investigation into locating this man and making sure that he appears before the courts.

"We are following numerous leads, but are also appealing for anyone with any information to contact us as soon as possible.

“On this occasion, no one was physically harmed, but no doubt the traumatic experience will affect the victim for years to come.”

The driver’s window smashed first and the victim remembers hearing two other shots being fired into her car. One of the bullets caused the passenger window to smash. Three bullet casings were found at the scene.

The suspect then ran down the road before getting into an unknown vehicle, heading in the direction of Queensbury Station.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He may have had short dreadlocks.

His face was partially covered with a balaclava. He was also wearing a dark coloured zip up tracksuit top with the hood worn up and dark coloured tracksuit trousers.

Officers from the Met’s Trident and Area Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the incident room number on 020 8201 2713 or tweet @MetCC and quote 1541/14May. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.