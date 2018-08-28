Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A horrified mum claims she witnessed "people having sex in the street" at Notting Hill Carnival on Family Day.

Jojo Marie alleged on Facebook that she attended the two-day event with her child, nephews and niece on Sunday (August 26) but left immediately after seeing "drugs being sold freely" and "people having sex in the street."

She described the two-day street party as "carnage" and said she "won't be going again" after the five children she was with were "scared" by "blatant" illicit behaviour she claims police were "turning a blind eye to."

Commenting on a getwestlondon article about the number of arrests made on the first day of Notting Hill Carnival, Jojo wrote: "I attended what was meant to be kids day yesterday with my child and nephews and niece and witnessed drugs being sold freely in front of officers, people having sex in the street so I left!



"I won't be going again. Sadly it's not what it used to be and police were turning a blind eye to the goings on! I couldn't believe it to be honest!



"BBCR1X do a pretty good coverage so I'll be listening to it in the safety of my home. It was very scary yesterday and having five kids with me even they were scared."

In a later comment she described how her "mouth actually hit the floor" when she saw a couple going at it in full view in the street.

"It is not a place for kids that's for sure, even though it was the kids day. I cannot even describe fully on here what I saw next to us but let's just say a man's sausage (you know what I mean) was being pulled out of a woman's flower so we left!



"As for the drugs well, I didn't think they'd be so blatant considering we were stood in front of four police officers but it was and the police just turned their heads away! My mouth actually hit the floor!!"

More than 12,000 officers were deployed to Notting Hill Carnival from Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police, making nearly 400 arrests over the two days.

Met PC Dave Musker, who was leading policing at the event maintains it was only "marred" by a single non fatal stabbing in Ladbroke Grove on Monday night.

PC Musker said: “We would like to thank all those who took to the streets to celebrate everything that the Carnival stands for, in a kind and considerate manner.

“However, Monday night was marred by the news of a non-life threatening stabbing at around 8.10pm in Ladbroke Grove. Thankfully this was the only incident of this nature throughout the whole weekend."

But Camden Police Inspector Richard Berns has spoken out on Twitter about the "unacceptable" violence he claims five of his officers were subjected to at Notting Hill Carnival, three of whom he alleges were punched in the face.

He tweeted: "Five of my officers were violently attacked at Notting Hill Carnival Three punched in the face. One bitten an headbutted, and another jumped on from behind.

"Three suspects arrested and one more will follow (ran off but we know who he is). Totally unacceptable!"

Police numbers at this last Notting Hill Carnival were the highest in six years and knife arches were installed for the first time along its route.