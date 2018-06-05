The video will start in 8 Cancel

A “horrific attack” in Edgware has left a 24-year-old woman fighting for her life in hospital after she was robbed of her mobile phone on Monday (June 4).

The victim was targeted by robbers on mopeds in Holyrood Gardens, Edgware, which Met Police was called to at around 9.10pm.

Two males approached the woman on a moped and, after struggling with the victim, the pillion passenger punched her and stole her mobile phone and bag.

They left the 24-year-old victim at the scene suffering from life-threatening injuries and made off in the direction of Stag Lane, police said.

During the robbery, the victim suffered a head injury and was rushed to a central London hospital. She remains in a critical condition on Tuesday (June 5).

No arrests have been made and an investigation by officers from Brent continues.

Speaking after the attack on Monday, detective sergeant Richard Lewsley said police need to catch the male moped riders “before they strike again”.

(Image: Google Maps)

He said: "This was a horrific attack, the victim had her bag on her shoulder when the males approached her.

“She resisted for some time until the pillion passenger punched her, causing her to fall backwards.

"She is currently in a critical condition and we need to catch these males before they strike again."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting CAD 7898/04 June. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.