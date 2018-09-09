Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new Homesense store, a sister brand to TK Maxx, will open in Greenford next month, allowing residents to purchase homeware for less and creating 30 new jobs in the area.

The new store will be located within the existing TK Maxx store in the Westway Cross Retail Park and will open for the first time at 10am on October 4.

The brand launched in April 2008 and already has 61 stores in the UK, with this newest addition offering over 12,188 square feet of branded homeware, all with savings of up to 60% less than the recommended retail price.

A Homesense spokesman: "We are delighted to be moving in within TK Maxx and opening our first store in Greenford.

"The new store is our 62nd in the UK and we look forward to welcoming shoppers and helping them discover a huge range of extraordinary to everyday homeware for less."

The new store will offer a wide range of items from the extraordinary to the everyday and for every room of the home, including gourmet cookware, furniture, lighting, decorative items, bedding, bathroom accessories, gifts and seasonal décor.

New Homesense bargains are delivered each week and a team of buyers deal direct with brand owners and artisans from all over the world in order to negotiate the best possible deals on merchandise.