Residents in Twickenham were evacuated after an "explosion" under a manhole cover on Tuesday (July 31).

At around 7.29pm, firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to reports of a fire in an electrical manhole cover in The Green.

The immediate area was evacuated while the incident was dealt with by firefighters and UK Power Networks, a brigade spokesman told getwestlondon.

One local resident said her home was "engulfed in flames" after the manhole caught fire.

She said on Twitter: "The biggest thank you to the fire service who came in less than three minutes when the front of our house was engulfed in flames due to a manhole on fire outside."

The social media user said she "couldn't see out [of her] windows due to the plumes of smoke" outside her property.

Pictures show the immediate area around the manhole cover cordoned off while firefighters remained at the scene until just before 8pm.

Speaking to getwestlondon, a spokesman for UK Power Networks added: "Engineers were called to the junction of The Green and Heath Road, in Twickenham, at 7.40pm yesterday after a power interruption caused by a fault on an electrical junction box.

"We needed to turn off electricity supplies to 90 customers at 9.07pm to safely isolate the equipment and all supplies were reconnected by 5.05am today."