A man found collapsed on a road in London and who is now fighting for his life in hospital has been identified.

Police had asked for information on the sick man after he was found unconscious in Holloway Road, north London, at 8.40pm on Saturday (February 24).

He has now been identified as a 53-year-old from Islington.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police say the man remains in hospital is a serious but stable condition, and that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers had found the man after being flagged down by a member of public.

They found the man and carried out CPR to establish a pulse.

He was then taken to hospital by paramedics, where he remains.

